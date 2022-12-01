Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 2 - Sunday, Dec 4
It's a festive weekend in Saline - and it looks like the weather is going to cooperate.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 2 - Sunday, Dec 4
Friday December 2
Windy starting in the afternoon.
High: 44° Low: 43° with a 6% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the SSW.
Saturday December 3
Possible light rain and windy in the morning.
High: 44° Low: 23° with a 47% chance of rain with 19 mph winds from the W.
Sunday December 4
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 39° Low: 22° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.