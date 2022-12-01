Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 2 - Sunday, Dec 4

It's a festive weekend in Saline - and it looks like the weather is going to cooperate.

Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 2 - Sunday, Dec 4

Friday December 2

Windy starting in the afternoon.

High: 44° Low: 43° with a 6% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the SSW.

Saturday December 3

Possible light rain and windy in the morning.

High: 44° Low: 23° with a 47% chance of rain with 19 mph winds from the W.

Sunday December 4

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 39° Low: 22° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SW.

There you have it!