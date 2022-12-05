Saline MI
12-05-2022 1:01pm

Pittsfield Township Hall Will be Closed During Employee Training Exercises

The Pittsfield Charter Township Administration Building  will be closed for employee training from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8 and from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Dec. 9.

All non-administrative operations such as Public Safety patrols and services as well as Parks &  Recreation classes, programs, and activities during that time period will be uninterrupted.

Residents who are attempting to make tax or utility payments during the closure can utilize the drop  box located outside of the front entrance of the building.

If you have any questions or require additional information call (734) 822-3135

Replies