12-05-2022 2:25pm
Emagine Hosts Sensory-Friendly Screening of Avatar: The Way of The Water on Dec. 17
Join Emagine Entertainment for a unique, sensory-friendly screening for the re-release of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. Emagine Entertainment understands that movies should be as accessible as possible for everyone, as this sensory-friendly special program makes going to the movies a more enjoyable experience for families, children, and teens with sensory needs.
To purchase tickets and for a full list of showtimes, visit Emagine-Entertainment.com
What does Sensory-Friendly mean?
- First, it means sensory friendly experience (lights up a bit, sound down a bit)
- Films will be shown in 2D. *Note there are no modifications made to the film
- Second, if your child needs to get up, move, dance, sing…No problem.
- Third, guests are welcome to bring a safe snack for any food allergies or food avoidance/restrictions.