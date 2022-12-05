Emagine Hosts Sensory-Friendly Screening of Avatar: The Way of The Water on Dec. 17

Join Emagine Entertainment for a unique, sensory-friendly screening for the re-release of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. Emagine Entertainment understands that movies should be as accessible as possible for everyone, as this sensory-friendly special program makes going to the movies a more enjoyable experience for families, children, and teens with sensory needs.

To purchase tickets and for a full list of showtimes, visit Emagine-Entertainment.com

What does Sensory-Friendly mean?