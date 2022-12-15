Former Cop Gets Suspended Jail Sentence, Probation After Sexual Relationship With Minor

Kevin Deacons was apologetic as he was sentenced in 14A-4 District Court Tuesday.

Deacons pled no contest to assault as part of a plea deal with the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office. He was originally charged with CSC-4th degree (with a person 13-16) after admitting to having a sexual encounter with a teenager on Nov. 1, 2021, in his truck at the Saline High School parking lot.

During sentencing Tuesday, Deacons apologized to the court and to the family of the victim before Judge Cedric Simpson.

"I would like to apologize to the court, to yourself, to this young man and his family," Deacons told Judge Simpson.

As he did to Pittsfield Township police who investigated the incident, Deacons said he did not know the age of teenager with whom he was involved.

"If I had known his true age, I would not appear in front of you today. I'm extremely apologetic and sorry for what occurred and I appreciate you allowing me to give this statement," Deacons told Simpson.

Simpson sentenced Deacons to 24 months of probation, a 93-day suspended sentence, the completion of a psycho-sexual assessment, $555 in court costs, $720 in probation oversight fees and $221 in restitution to the family of the victim. In addition, he is not permitted to be at Saline High School. Lastly, he must not use alcohol and drugs and must submit to random testing.

His attorney Joseph Simon had asked for 12 months probation and also asked Simpson to allow Deacons to have alcoholic beverages during probation.

Simon told Judge Simpson that Deacons had lived a conviction-free life and a productive life. He said that while he understood that ignorance is not legal defense, he wanted to underscore his client did not know the age of the teenager.

Pittsfield Township police records showed that Deacons and the teenager texted more than 1,000 times in the week before their meeting. On Nov. 1, 2021, the two met at Saline High School around 6:30 p.m. The teenager entered Deacons' truck. During the incident, the young teenager performed oral sex on Deacons.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Derrick Jackson confirmed that Deacons was formerly employed as a deputy. He had retired before the incident.

Deacons, 61, resides in the Manchester area. According to his LinkedIn page, he volunteers with a local 4H club.

Deacons will not be listed on the sex offender registery.