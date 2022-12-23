Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 23 - Sunday, Dec 25

Here's your weather for Christmas weekend. It's going to be white Christmas. Take care while traveling.

Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 23 - Sunday, Dec 25

Friday December 23

The winter storm continues. Temperatures falling throughout the day. Snow possible throughout the day.

High: 16° Low: 5° with a 100% chance of snow with 25 mph winds from the W.

Saturday December 24

Windy and foggy in the morning.

High: 16° Low: 11° with a 50% chance of snow with 23 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday December 25

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 21° Low: 9° with a 24% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the W.

