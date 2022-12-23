12-23-2022 2:16am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 23 - Sunday, Dec 25
Here's your weather for Christmas weekend. It's going to be white Christmas. Take care while traveling.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 23 - Sunday, Dec 25
Friday December 23
The winter storm continues. Temperatures falling throughout the day. Snow possible throughout the day.
High: 16° Low: 5° with a 100% chance of snow with 25 mph winds from the W.
Saturday December 24
Windy and foggy in the morning.
High: 16° Low: 11° with a 50% chance of snow with 23 mph winds from the WSW.
Sunday December 25
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 21° Low: 9° with a 24% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the W.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.