What to do in Saline: Storytime for Kids, Recorder Lessons, Book Clubs, Fitness and More!

Here's what's on the calendar for Saline this week!

...

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jan 10 - Monday, Jan 16

Extend and Bend Stretch with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC - Mon Jan 9 8:45 am

SASC

Extend and Bend Stretch with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC. Mondays beginning 1/9. 8:45AM-9:45AM. $42/month. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Beginning Recorder at SASC - Mon Jan 9 12:00 pm

SASC

Beginning Recorder with Instructor Felix Chow at SASC. Mondays beginning January 9-February 27. 12:00PM-12:45PM. $12/member. [more details]

Continuing Recorder at SASC - Mon Jan 9 1:00 pm

SASC

Continuing Recorder with Instructor Felix Chow at SASC. Mondays, January 9-February 27. 1:00PM-2:00PM. $15/member. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Chapter Champs Book Club - Mon Jan 9 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

This is a monthly in-person book discussion group for independent readers in Grades 1-4. This month's book is Hamster and Cheese by Colleen Venable.

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Click here to register.

[more details]

Brain, Breath and Bend Chair Yoga at SASC - Mon Jan 9 4:15 pm

SASC

Brain, Breath and Bend Chair Yoga at SASC. Mondays, January 9-February 27. 4:15PM-5:15PM. $42/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Saline City Council meeting - Mon Jan 9 7:00 pm

Saline City Hall

Saline City Hall meets at 7 p.m.Public Hearing1. Subject: 23-07 Special Land Use for a Gym - 1359 E. Michigan Avenue - Elite Fitness2. Special Land Use for Interior Storage, 1400 E Michigan Ave.Kyle Hoy of Farmer Development wants indoor storage.New Business1. Dillon as Mayor Pro-Tem2. Spending $19,900 to update the Master Plan3. Budget Amendments, reducing the fund balance to 9.9 percentOther discussionsPassport ServicesChickens in SalineDischarge of unpolluted water [more details]

Fit for Life with Instructor Laurel Larson at SASC - Tue Jan 10 8:45 am

SASC

Fit For Life with Instructor Laurel Larson at SASC. Tuesdays beginning January 10th, 8:45AM-9:45AM. $56/session. Thursdays beginning January 26, 8:45AM-9:45AM. $35/session. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Balance Strong Plus! with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC - Tue Jan 10 10:00 am

SASC

Balance Strong Plus with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC. Tuesdays beginning January 10th. 10:00AM-11:00AM. $56/session. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga with Instructor Patty Hart at SASC - Tue Jan 10 11:15 am

SASC

Adaptive Hatha Yoga with Instructor Patty Hart at SASC beginning January 10th and 11th. Tuesdays or Wednesdays, 11:15AM-12:45PM. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Saline Board of Education Meeting - Tue Jan 10 6:30 pm

Liberty School Board Room

The meeting begins at 6:30Organizational meetingSwearing in of new board members.Election of board officersRegular MeetingRyan Rowe presents on the South ad West Washtenaw ConsortiumResolution authorizing the issuance and delegating the sale of up to $60 million of bonds.Closed session to consider the purchase or lease of real property. [more details]

Tai Chi Beginning at SASC - Wed Jan 11 11:30 am

SASC

Tai Chi Beginning at SASC. Wednesdays, January 11-March 15. 11:30AM-12:30PM. $70/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Zentangle with Instructor Barbaranne Branca, PhD, at SASC - Wed Jan 11 3:30 pm

SASC

Zentangle with Instructor Barbaranne Branca, PhD, at Saline Area Senior Center. Wednesdays beginning January 11. $33/session. Beginning Zentangle , 3:30PM-4:30PM. Continuing Zentangle, 2:15PM-3:15PM. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club - Wed Jan 11 4:45 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics in grades 4-8. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Freestyle by Gale Galligan.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Registration required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night! Famous Gingers - Wed Jan 11 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Lucy. Ann Margaret. Prince Harry. Ron Weasley. Ariel. Who is your favorite redhead?

In honor of Kiss A Ginger Day (1.12.2023), this week's theme is... FAVORITE GINGERS!

Compete against your friends, family, and crimson-coifed bestie for bragging rights.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.

Each question starts at 100 points, but answer… [more details]

Balance Strong with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC - Thu Jan 12 10:00 am

SASC

Balance Strong with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC. Thursdays beginning January 12th. 10:00AM-11:00AM. $56/session. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu Jan 12 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old.

Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu Jan 12 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Jan 12 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.

This is a series that runs January 12-February 9. Registration for one date will register you for the entire series.

All ages. Registration required.

Click here to register. [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu Jan 12 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid.

Click here to request a copy of this book.

This book is the 2023 Washtenaw Reads selection. The Washtenaw Reads program is a community initiative to promote reading and civic dialogue through the shared experience of reading and discussing a common book. Participating libraries include… [more details]

