What to do in Saline this weekend: Nerf Wars, Yoga, Storytime and More

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 13 - Sunday, Jan 15

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jan 13 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

This is a series that runs January 13-February 10.

All ages. No registration required.

Click here to learn more. [more details]

Beginning Chair Yoga with Instructor Jo Ann Yates at SASC - Fri Jan 13 11:30 am

SASC

Beginning Chair Yoga with Instructor Jo Ann Yates at SASC. Fridays beginning January 13th. 11:30AM-12:30PM. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Cookies and Canvas with Instructor Katherine Downie at SASC - Fri Jan 13 12:00 pm

SASC

Cookies and Canvas with Instructor Katherine Downie at SASC. Friday, January 13th. 12:00PM-2:00PM. $25/class. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Nerf Wars: Humans vs. Zombies at Saline Rec - Fri Jan 13 5:45 pm

Saline Rec Center

Nerf Wars: Humans vs. Zombies at Saline Rec Center. Friday, January 13. Ages 6-8, 5:45PM-6:30PM. Ages 8-10, 7:00PM-7:45PM. $18/child. For more info, call 734-429-3502 or visit cityofsaline.org. [more details]

Creatures of the Night at The Creature Conservancy - Fri Jan 13 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Creatures of the Night at the Creature Conservancy. Friday, January 13 and Friday, January 20, 7:00PM-9:00PM. Ages 18 and up. $25/person. Pre-registration required. Visit www.thecreatureconservnacy.org. [more details]

