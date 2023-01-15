Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.



Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#46. Chipping Sparrow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 1%

- Average group size: 1.25

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 58%

--- #2. Mississippi: 55%

--- #2. South Carolina: 55%

--- #4. North Carolina: 34%

--- #5. Alabama: 33%

Canva

#45. Fox Sparrow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 1%

- Average group size: 1.42

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington: 24%

--- #1. Oregon: 24%

--- #3. Oklahoma: 18%

--- #4. California: 15%

--- #5. Kentucky: 10%

Canva

#44. Common Grackle

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 1%

- Average group size: 1.47

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 29%

--- #2. New Jersey: 27%

--- #3. Delaware: 22%

--- #4. Arkansas: 21%

--- #5. Tennessee: 16%

Canva

#43. Pine Grosbeak

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 1%

- Average group size: 3.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Alaska: 32%

--- #2. Minnesota: 6%

--- #3. Colorado: 2%

--- #3. Maine: 2%

--- #5. Michigan: 1%

Canva

#42. Canada Goose

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 1%

- Average group size: 7.47

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Oklahoma: 6%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 3%

--- #3. Georgia: 2%

--- #3. Connecticut: 2%

--- #3. Indiana: 2%

Canva

#41. Ruffed Grouse

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 1.37

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Alaska: 4%

--- #2. Montana: 3%

--- #3. Michigan: 2%

--- #3. Wisconsin: 2%

Canva

#40. White-crowned Sparrow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 1.39

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Nevada: 73%

--- #2. California: 69%

--- #3. Arizona: 59%

--- #4. New Mexico: 31%

--- #5. Washington: 20%

Canva

#39. Red-headed Woodpecker

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 1.51

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Iowa: 9%

--- #1. Mississippi: 9%

--- #3. Kentucky: 6%

--- #4. Tennessee: 5%

--- #4. Kansas: 5%

Canva

#38. Brown-headed Cowbird

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 1.6

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Alabama: 23%

--- #2. Ohio: 15%

--- #3. Tennessee: 14%

--- #3. Florida: 14%

--- #3. Delaware: 14%

Canva

#37. Boreal Chickadee

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 2.09

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Alaska: 46%

--- #2. Michigan: 2%

Canva

#36. Common Redpoll

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 2.45

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Alaska: 21%

--- #2. South Dakota: 6%

--- #3. West Virginia: 3%

--- #4. Michigan: 2%

--- #4. New Hampshire: 2%

Canva

#35. Red-winged Blackbird

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 2.56

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Oklahoma: 35%

--- #2. Mississippi: 27%

--- #3. Colorado: 23%

--- #4. Texas: 20%

--- #5. Utah: 19%

Canva

#34. Rock Pigeon

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 3.8

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Nevada: 27%

--- #2. South Dakota: 18%

--- #3. Arizona: 17%

--- #4. New Mexico: 16%

--- #5. New York: 6%

Canva

#33. Cedar Waxwing

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%

- Average group size: 6.86

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Texas: 16%

--- #2. Mississippi: 9%

--- #2. Idaho: 9%

--- #4. South Carolina: 8%

--- #5. North Carolina: 7%

Canva

#32. Sharp-shinned Hawk

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

- Average group size: 1.0

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Idaho: 16%

--- #2. Missouri: 7%

--- #2. Kansas: 7%

--- #2. Utah: 7%

--- #5. Connecticut: 6%

Canva

#31. Red-tailed Hawk

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

- Average group size: 1.06

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Nevada: 20%

--- #2. Mississippi: 9%

--- #3. Tennessee: 6%

--- #3. Connecticut: 6%

--- #3. Massachusetts: 6%

Canva

#30. Pine Siskin

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%

- Average group size: 2.11

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Mexico: 39%

--- #2. Colorado: 16%

--- #3. Arizona: 15%

--- #4. Maine: 14%

--- #5. Alabama: 10%

Canva

#29. Evening Grosbeak

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%

- Average group size: 5.09

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Mexico: 17%

--- #2. New Hampshire: 12%

--- #2. Vermont: 12%

--- #4. Maine: 9%

--- #5. Colorado: 7%

Canva

#28. White-throated Sparrow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

- Average group size: 1.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Arkansas: 79%

--- #2. Maryland: 74%

--- #3. New Jersey: 70%

--- #4. Virginia: 68%

--- #5. Delaware: 67%

Canva

#27. Purple Finch

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

- Average group size: 2.0

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 27%

--- #2. Arkansas: 25%

--- #2. Georgia: 25%

--- #4. Missouri: 23%

--- #5. North Carolina: 22%

Canva

#26. Wild Turkey

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

- Average group size: 6.71

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Hampshire: 17%

--- #2. Vermont: 14%

--- #2. Maine: 14%

--- #4. Wyoming: 12%

--- #5. Montana: 10%

Canva

#25. Brown Creeper

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

- Average group size: 1.08

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Arkansas: 17%

--- #2. Oklahoma: 12%

--- #3. Maine: 11%

--- #4. Indiana: 10%

--- #5. Maryland: 8%

Canva

#24. Song Sparrow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

- Average group size: 1.39

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington: 57%

--- #2. Kentucky: 54%

--- #3. Oregon: 49%

--- #4. West Virginia: 38%

--- #4. Pennsylvania: 38%

Canva

#23. American Robin

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

- Average group size: 2.4

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Nevada: 47%

--- #2. Tennessee: 41%

--- #2. North Carolina: 41%

--- #4. Washington: 39%

--- #4. New Mexico: 39%

Canva

#22. Eastern Bluebird

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

- Average group size: 3.02

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 67%

--- #2. North Carolina: 63%

--- #3. South Carolina: 60%

--- #4. Mississippi: 55%

--- #5. Virginia: 50%

Canva

#21. Cooper's Hawk

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 15%

- Average group size: 1.0

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Nevada: 33%

--- #2. Arizona: 24%

--- #3. Kentucky: 21%

--- #4. New Jersey: 20%

--- #5. Illinois: 17%

Canva

#20. Northern Flicker

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 15%

- Average group size: 1.1

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Montana: 72%

--- #2. Colorado: 67%

--- #3. Washington: 65%

--- #4. Oregon: 62%

--- #5. Nevada: 53%

Canva

#19. Carolina Wren

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 19%

- Average group size: 1.16

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. North Carolina: 84%

--- #1. South Carolina: 84%

--- #3. Georgia: 81%

--- #4. Alabama: 80%

--- #5. Virginia: 79%

Canva

#18. Pileated Woodpecker

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 19%

- Average group size: 1.17

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Minnesota: 36%

--- #2. Michigan: 19%

--- #2. Wisconsin: 19%

--- #4. Indiana: 18%

--- #5. West Virginia: 15%

Canva

#17. American Crow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 19%

- Average group size: 2.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Oklahoma: 44%

--- #2. Maine: 42%

--- #2. Arkansas: 42%

--- #4. Minnesota: 38%

--- #5. Virginia: 32%

Canva

#16. American Tree Sparrow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 24%

- Average group size: 2.04

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Wisconsin: 32%

--- #2. South Dakota: 24%

--- #2. Michigan: 24%

--- #4. Vermont: 23%

--- #5. New York: 20%

Canva

#15. European Starling

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 34%

- Average group size: 3.26

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Indiana: 74%

--- #2. Kentucky: 69%

--- #3. Ohio: 67%

--- #4. Delaware: 64%

--- #5. Missouri: 56%

Canva

#14. Red-breasted Nuthatch

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 48%

- Average group size: 1.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 71%

--- #2. Alaska: 61%

--- #3. Washington: 50%

--- #4. Wisconsin: 48%

--- #4. Michigan: 48%

Canva

#13. Hairy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 53%

- Average group size: 1.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Vermont: 72%

--- #2. Maine: 69%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 63%

--- #4. Minnesota: 62%

--- #5. Connecticut: 61%

Canva

#12. House Finch

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 59%

- Average group size: 3.72

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Arizona: 91%

--- #2. Kentucky: 87%

--- #3. Colorado: 86%

--- #3. New Mexico: 86%

--- #3. Indiana: 86%

Canva

#11. House Sparrow

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 59%

- Average group size: 6.89

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Iowa: 91%

--- #2. Illinois: 87%

--- #2. Nebraska: 87%

--- #4. Indiana: 80%

--- #5. Ohio: 79%

Canva

#10. Tufted Titmouse

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 68%

- Average group size: 2.18

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. West Virginia: 100%

--- #2. Connecticut: 92%

--- #3. North Carolina: 90%

--- #3. Georgia: 90%

--- #5. Massachusetts: 89%

Canva

#9. Red-bellied Woodpecker

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 72%

- Average group size: 1.14

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. West Virginia: 87%

--- #2. Ohio: 81%

--- #3. Connecticut: 80%

--- #4. Kentucky: 79%

--- #5. Indiana: 78%

Canva

#8. American Goldfinch

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 72%

- Average group size: 4.52

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Oklahoma: 79%

--- #2. Missouri: 76%

--- #3. Wisconsin: 75%

--- #3. Arkansas: 75%

--- #5. Maine: 74%

Canva

#7. Blue Jay

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 74%

- Average group size: 2.32

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Nebraska: 87%

--- #2. Indiana: 83%

--- #3. Ohio: 82%

--- #4. Iowa: 81%

--- #5. New Jersey: 80%

Canva

#6. Mourning Dove

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 74%

- Average group size: 4.16

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. West Virginia: 87%

--- #1. Kentucky: 87%

--- #3. New Jersey: 86%

--- #4. Mississippi: 82%

--- #4. Indiana: 82%

Canva

#5. Northern Cardinal

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 76%

- Average group size: 2.47

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Kentucky: 100%

--- #2. Arkansas: 96%

--- #2. Missouri: 96%

--- #4. Maryland: 94%

--- #5. Tennessee: 93%

Canva

#4. Dark-eyed Junco

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 77%

- Average group size: 3.95

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Nebraska: 97%

--- #2. Washington: 95%

--- #2. Oregon: 95%

--- #4. Missouri: 92%

--- #4. Delaware: 92%

Canva

#3. White-breasted Nuthatch

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 82%

- Average group size: 1.47

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 87%

--- #2. West Virginia: 85%

--- #3. Connecticut: 84%

--- #3. Vermont: 84%

--- #5. Massachusetts: 83%

Canva

#2. Downy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 87%

- Average group size: 1.63

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Arkansas: 92%

--- #2. Connecticut: 91%

--- #2. Minnesota: 91%

--- #4. Massachusetts: 90%

--- #5. Iowa: 88%

Canva

#1. Black-capped Chickadee

- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 91%

- Average group size: 2.78

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Vermont: 98%

--- #2. Maine: 96%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 96%

--- #4. Minnesota: 95%

--- #4. Connecticut: 95%