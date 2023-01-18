1-18-2023 12:11am
BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Lose at Grass Lake
GRASS LAKE - Saline's varsity girls' basketball team absorbed its second loss of the season Tuesday at Grass Lake, losing to the Warriors, 48-38.
Saline fell to 10-2.
Stats for Saline:
- Kate Stemmer 9 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists
- Beth Ann Ford 9 points, 5 rebounds
- Keira Roehm 8 points
- Kadyn Maida 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
- Anna Hesse 3 points, 7 rebounds
- Payton Maloney 2 points, 3 rebounds
The Hornets played without senior Taylor Kangas, out with an illness.
Saline returns to action Friday at Ypsilanti-Lincoln.