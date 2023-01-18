BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Lose at Grass Lake

GRASS LAKE - Saline's varsity girls' basketball team absorbed its second loss of the season Tuesday at Grass Lake, losing to the Warriors, 48-38.

Saline fell to 10-2.

Stats for Saline:

Kate Stemmer 9 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists

Beth Ann Ford 9 points, 5 rebounds

Keira Roehm 8 points

Kadyn Maida 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Anna Hesse 3 points, 7 rebounds

Payton Maloney 2 points, 3 rebounds

The Hornets played without senior Taylor Kangas, out with an illness.

Saline returns to action Friday at Ypsilanti-Lincoln.