Saline MI
1-18-2023 12:11am

BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Lose at Grass Lake

GRASS LAKE - Saline's varsity girls' basketball team absorbed its second loss of the season Tuesday at Grass Lake, losing to the Warriors, 48-38.

Saline fell to 10-2.

Stats for Saline:

  • Kate Stemmer 9 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists
  • Beth Ann Ford 9 points, 5 rebounds
  • Keira Roehm 8 points
  • Kadyn Maida 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
  • Anna Hesse 3 points, 7 rebounds
  • Payton Maloney 2 points, 3 rebounds

The Hornets played without senior Taylor Kangas, out with an illness.

Saline returns to action Friday at Ypsilanti-Lincoln.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive

Replies