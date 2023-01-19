1-19-2023 12:39am
Saline Police & Fire Calls, Jan. 18, 2023
The following calls for service for the Saline Police Department and Saline Area Fire Department were recorded from radio scanner files.
Jan. 19
6:30 a.m. - Fire dispatched to 440 W. Russell St. for a cardiac arrest. Police dispatched 20 minutes later for a death investigation.
11:19 a.m. - Police dispatched to the Dollar Tree for a private property crash between a white Acura and a silver Taurus. No injuries were reported.
3 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a woman who collapsed while at a retail store on the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.