Saline Police & Fire Calls, Jan. 18, 2023

The following calls for service for the Saline Police Department and Saline Area Fire Department were recorded from radio scanner files.

Jan. 19

6:30 a.m. - Fire dispatched to 440 W. Russell St. for a cardiac arrest. Police dispatched 20 minutes later for a death investigation.

11:19 a.m. - Police dispatched to the Dollar Tree for a private property crash between a white Acura and a silver Taurus. No injuries were reported.

3 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a woman who collapsed while at a retail store on the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.