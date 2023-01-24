String Teachers Association Names Laatsch Administrator of the Year

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch was named Administrator of the Year Friday by the Michigan Chapter of the American String Teachers Association (MASTA).

His nominator for the award wrote this about Laatsch:

"Dr. Laatsch is available and approachable by all in the district. He has overseen bond purchases replenishing string instrument supplies, including completely replacing cellos and basses at three school buildings over the last ten years. Music education has a seat at the table during important district discussions, and he has helped to facilitate schedule changes and staffing flexibility that have allowed for increased musician retention. He is always looking for ways to highlight the successes of the music program through weekly newsletters, social media, and invitations to perform at special district events. Dr. Stephen Laatsch is well-deserving of this year’s MASTA Administrator of the Year Award for his pragmatic leadership and steady support of string music education in Saline Area Schools.”

Saline Area Schools Music Directors Sarah Price, Matthew Briere, Dr. Laatsch and Eric Floetke are pictured with Dr. Stephen Laatsch.