The Saline Rec Center Hosts Group Meetings as Part of Feasibility Study

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF SALINE

The Saline Rec Center will be hosting two focus group meetings, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and Wednesday, February 1 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Saline Recreation Center located at 1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176.

These meetings will serve as an opportunity for the community to provide feedback to inform the needs and wants of the community.

The study aims to recognize the demographic of the region; determine if updates to the Saline Rec Center are desired, feasible and beneficial to pursue; identify programs and features that would meet the needs and interests of the community; develop conceptual design options based on the assessment; and estimate the costs of improving, maintaining and operating the facility.

“The Rec Center has been a valued asset to the community for the last 30 years,” said Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs. “We want to make sure that we are providing all the services and programs that the community wants and needs so we are able to benefit the community for another 30 plus years.”

The public is invited and welcomed to attend either of the meetings. Should a resident like to attend, the Saline Rec Center asks they RSVP to www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a45aba722a1f85-feasibility#/ so they are able to accommodate for the correct amount of people.

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs at cscruggs@cityofsaline.org or at (734) 429-3502 x 2509.