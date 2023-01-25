Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman

Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention.

Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.

At one point, police called the fire department to request the use of their thermal imaging camera.

Around 7:10 p.m., police located the woman near Hartman Lane, just south of the mobile home park. Police called Huron Valley Ambulance who transported the woman to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for treatment.