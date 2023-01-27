Wife, Mother of 2 Alice Marie Steiner Worked for 35 Years at Michigan Bell Telephone Company

On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Mom walked into the arms of Jesus. Alice Marie Steiner was born on February 28th, 1935, in California Corners, MI, the daughter of Aaron and Harriet (Bennett) Waterbury. She attended a single room schoolhouse through eighth grade. Later she graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti, MI in 1952, where during her senior year, she was homecoming queen. On May 6th, 1958, Alice and Jack Steiner were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Alice had worked for 35 years for the Michigan Bell Telephone Company.

Alice was an accomplished quilter, making many cherished quilts over the years for her family and friends. She studied her Bible daily, loved her family dearly, and was a profound example of making health, kindness, and God her priority.

Forever loving her memory are her husband of 64 years, Jack, daughters Pam (Ray) Noellert, Jodie (Carl) Whitley, grandsons Matthew and Andrew Frey, and their father Doug Frey. Also beloved niece Marsha (Mark) Rendel, sisters Lois Mendrek and Bene Fusiler, sister-in-law Shirley Waterbury, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charlie and Mary Steiner, and several nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her parents Harriet and Aaron Waterbury, brother Robert Waterbury, and sister Harriet Bascom.

A Memorial service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor William Natsis officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. A luncheon will be held following the service and will take place at the Church. Burial will take place at a later date and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, MI. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Saline and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Alice, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.