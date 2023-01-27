Saline's Baldus named to Fall 2022 Dean's List at Mount Union

ALLIANCE, OH -- The University of Mount Union has announced that Brett Baldus, of Saline, Michigan has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

Baldus was one of 656 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

University of Mount Union

