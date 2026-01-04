1-04-2026 4:32pm
School Aged Kids Invited to Perform in Broadway Cabaret
The Saline Area Players invites school-aged kids to perform a Broadway Cabaret at The Well Church April 17-19.
No auditions are necessary. Rehearsals start Jan. 24, from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 12-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
People can sign up here: https://forms.gle/XvJHM7bLZqvtKv7HA
Please contact Deb Nichols at President@salineareaplayers.org with questions.
More News from Saline
- GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Streaks to 4th Straight Win Many Hornets contributed in Saline's 51-24 win over Novi Friday at Saline High School.
- BOYS BASKETBALL: Saline Improves to 6-2 With Win at Woodhaven Saline led throughout but held off a furious comeback attempt at Woodhaven.