School Aged Kids Invited to Perform in Broadway Cabaret

The Saline Area Players invites school-aged kids to perform a Broadway Cabaret at The Well Church April 17-19.

No auditions are necessary. Rehearsals start Jan. 24, from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 12-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

People can sign up here: https://forms.gle/XvJHM7bLZqvtKv7HA

Please contact Deb Nichols at President@salineareaplayers.org with questions.

More News from Saline