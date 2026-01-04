Saline Man Killed in UP Snowmobile Crash

Mackinac County -- A 61-year-old Saline man was killed after being ejected from his snowmobile Saturday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

Police have not identified the man.

Troopers from the St. Ignace Post responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Bay City Lake Road near Trail 47 in Clark Township. Police say the snowmobile was traveling on Trail 47 when the driver hit a bump in the trail and was ejected from the snowmobile. Emergency aid was administered but was unsuccessful. Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the crash.

“We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones,” said Lt. Ben Eckola, MSP Eighth District Public Information Officer. MSP was assisted by Clark Township EMS, Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, and the DNR.

