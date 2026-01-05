Saline Mayor Marl Gives 2026 State of the City Address

Here is the text from Saline Mayor Brian Marl's 14th State of the City Address.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AogJ0KvAkEM -->

My friends and colleagues, good evening.

City Council, City Manager Swallow, Clerk Royal, Judge Hamood, distinguished guests, and my fellow Salinians –

It is an honor to provide the residents of Saline with my fourteenth annual State of the City address.

Tonight, I want to dedicate this address to a great Salinian and dear friend, the recently departed Catherine ‘Katie” Beach, a dedicated community member and former First Lady of Saline. Katie was a warm, thoughtful, and civically minded individual, the essence of a true Salinian. She lived a remarkable 97 years, including nearly 75 years in the City of Saline. This evening, we can rest easy knowing Katie is now at peace with her beloved husband, Hubert Beach, former Councilman and Mayor of Saline. God, Katie, you will be missed –

I can scarcely believe this is my fourteenth address – tonight, we close the book on 2025, and begin anew, a year full of promise and unlimited possibilities.

Certainly, more challenges await, but as I’ve expressed previously, I know progressive, forward-thinking leaders do not become disheartened, distracted or demoralized. Personally, I’ve never been more optimistic or hopeful. I’m confident that the 2026 calendar year will be one of impactful progress and productivity.

Transitioning first to economic development – and I know I’ve articulated this in the past, but it bears repeating - I’m keenly aware that all communities have reputations, but to be very clear, Saline will never have the ignominious distinction of being hostile to business or private sector investment.

Our local businesses, both large and small, enrich our quality of life, offer jobs and amenities, and their tax dollars fund many of the vital government programs all our citizens rely upon.

Earlier this evening, City Council convened a special work meeting to discuss the possible acquisition of the iconic Davenport-Curtiss House, located just blocks from downtown Saline. Potential acquisition would preserve a truly one-of-a-kind historic asset, it would also allow our City time to evaluate future programming and amenities on-site, which could dramatically enhance our community’s quality of life. I fully expect City Council to revisit this matter at their next regular meeting, scheduled for Monday, January 12th.

Now, some encouraging news, while a number of vacant storefronts/suites have been filled in recent months, we still have far too many vacant commercial spaces in our downtown and various business districts. Partnering with local landlords and our Community Recruitment/Retention Team (CRRT), we will continue to work aggressively to identify entrepreneurs & desired businesses and connect them with the resources necessary to ensure their success and longevity.

Our CRRT, which is again meeting in earnest, will also explore other initiatives and programs, including, reestablishment of our former Job Fair event, to improve the local economy and business sustainability in the Saline area.

Additionally, for the second year now, our City, in conjunction with Saline Main Street, has established a social district in our downtown area, which I’m hoping can be expanded/enlarged in future seasons. Further, in partnership with Praxis Properties, we are also making remarkable progress on the development of a new town square/gathering space, uptown, behind Carrigan Café and Cobblestone Rose. This initiative will also include the rehabilitation of the 100 block of South Ann Arbor Street, with a net addition of one new business and four new housing units in downtown Saline.

This past fall, we completed another annual economic development video, featuring four unique Saline businesses. The video is a great resource for marketing our community and encouraging additional private sector investment. I encourage residents to look at our video, entitled, “My Saline Story”, and to share it widely –

Of course, economic development is not done in a vacuum and often requires a holistic/regional approach or strategy in order to be effective. In this vein, I am pleased to share, I recently assumed the co-chair position of SEMCOG’s Economic Development Council – the group’s efforts began in 2024, and our final report, will be issued to the region, specifically, the metro Detroit area, at the SEMCOG General Assembly meeting in March of this year.

As most are aware, we have a tentative sales agreement, currently in due diligence, for a mixed-use development at 1080 East Michigan Avenue, formerly, Lot 20A. This project is on a strong trajectory and will be considered by our Planning Commission for preliminary site plan approval at their next meeting on January 14th.

Last, in recent months, my office has entertained an inordinate number of calls and messages regarding the Open AI/Oracle data center slated for Saline Township. This project is nearly seven miles from our City’s border, ergo, my colleagues and I have no jurisdiction over this development. That said, it is important to accept and acknowledge finality when appropriate – subsequent to the recent approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission, this project is very likely to proceed. Of course, we will constructively engage with the developer and/or corporate representatives when applicable, primarily to ensure preservation of local infrastructure and public assets.

Now, on to infrastructure and asset management – I know I’ve articulated before - based on our strong track-record of the past decade, it should be crystal clear to all residents and business owners – the days of infrastructure delays and deferrals are over. The City, and Council more specifically, will continue to act boldly and invest robustly in our municipal streets, sidewalks, and water/sewer systems, and related infrastructure.

Undoubtedly, the most significant and timely infrastructure issue is the comprehensive rehabilitation of our Wastewater Treatment Plant, (WWTP) – a process City Council first initiated seven years back.

As City Council learned on December 15th, our WWTP rehabilitation project is essentially on schedule, with substantial progress being made towards construction of new treatment processes. The project is expected to conclude in summer/fall 2026.

I am eternally grateful that the residents of Saline, have approved, not once, not twice, but three times now, a street millage, allowing us to invest strategically in our local infrastructure, without incurring additional debt. Ergo, this past construction season, the City completed a number of quality street resurfacing projects, including work in Torwood, Wildwood, Arboretum Subdivisions, and Saline River Drive. This upcoming spring and summer, we will initiate timely and important projects on Beach Court and ADA work in Northview Subdivision.

Also, during the forthcoming construction season, 2026, we expect to begin work on the Saline River Valley Trail. This multi-use trail will connect Millpond Park from Bennett Street to Michigan Avenue near Mills Road, and hopefully, is the first step in an ongoing effort to connect the City’s largest parks via a major north to south trail system.

Over the past 24 months, the City has hosted numerous meetings/forums and disseminated questionnaires regarding the future of our Millpond Dam, specifically, weighing the pros and cons of restoration/preservation versus removal. More meetings are anticipated, along with direct communiques to those property owners impacted by all future decisions.

The City also remains committed to improving its water infrastructure, and is actively performing residential lead service line verifications, with plans to replace any identified lead or galvanized service lines previously connected to our local water mains. Also, this past fall, the City successfully completed a watermain lining project along Industrial Drive.

As many are aware, the City’s Asset Management Subcommittee, comprised of staff, Council and private citizens, continues to meet monthly, to provide advice and review of projects and initiatives relating to vital infrastructure services.

The City took action in 2024 and 2025 and will continue to make progress on a West Michigan Avenue sidewalk. We’ve worked tirelessly to secure the necessary easements and external funding, in fact, we recently secured a TAP Grant, in the amount of approximately $500,000 for use in 2027.

Last, any resident or business owner can follow progress on any/all infrastructure projects by accessing reports and/or signing up for updates on our City website – the website is a tremendous resource, and I strongly recommend its full utilization -

Transitioning again, to City finances and financial stewardship –

Again, it goes without saying, City leadership will continue to cautiously & strategically manage our public funds.

As mentioned above, the City of Saline has fully embraced a philosophy of reinvestment in infrastructure to enhance public services and improve our residents’ quality of life. We are prudently funding post-employment benefits, while expanding our tax base. Saline is well-positioned to meet our future demands.

Now, I am again delighted to share, during the past fiscal year, the City’s overall net position grew by 13.50%, reflecting prudent fiscal management and increased tax revenues. Property tax revenue rose rather significantly, due to higher property values and an expanding tax base, including over 100 new homes and plans for several hundred more.

Also, as shared previously, the City’s AA+ bond rating, which is bolstered by the appropriate policies, has allowed us access to lower borrowing costs for our critical municipal needs. The City’s total debt remains well within state-imposed limits – in fact, we have capacity for approximately $50 million more in allowable debt.

In recent years, the City has revised its investment policies and procedures – this new approach is supported by appropriate monitoring of cash flow and other prudent utilization practices. The implementation of these protocols has resulted in a significant increase in revenue during the past three years. Although the financials for December are still being finalized, the city expects the investment income for the entire calendar year of 2025 to exceed $1.2 million.

Further, the City recently completed its annual audit for fiscal year 2025 – for the third year in a row we received a perfect opinion from our auditing firm. For those interested, the audit can be found on the City’s website.

Our Rec Center Sustainability Taskforce worked diligently this past year to evaluate future funding opportunities and operational/organizational efficiencies to improve the viability of our municipally owned Recreation Center. A number of partnerships and possibilities will be explored and/or finalized in the next six months. In fact, another potential opportunity was recently identified by our Deputy City Manager, one which would involve Pittsfield Township directly, among others. I will be discussing this matter with my counterpart, Pittsfield Township Supervisor, Trish Reilly, in the coming weeks. I hope to have more information to share publicly in the next 30-60 days.

In my opinion, the Rec Center is a valuable public amenity. As such, my colleagues and I strongly encourage residents and other community stakeholders to tour the facility and consider a personal or family membership at the Saline Rec Center. Leading an active and healthy lifestyle will prove beneficial in innumerable ways.

As I have stated for more than a decade now, our first responders can rest easy knowing that our community’s elected officials will continue to provide them with the resources they need to effectively serve and protect the residents of our area.

I have confirmed with Police Chief Radzik that our police department is fully staffed, an impressive accomplishment considering the difficulty nationwide in recruiting and retaining staff in law enforcement agencies.

I should also note, in the latter half of 2025, the SPD added another part-time position – Timothy Eddins recently joined our ranks as a new Community Liaison, ensuring we have proper representation at our front desk during normal hours of operation.

With the support of our police department and others, we will look to launch our wellness initiative later this year, focusing on substance use disorders, mental health, domestic violence, and the general welfare of the Saline community.

Following up on an item I addressed in January 2025, I am elated staff worked cooperatively with our partners at Saline Area Schools to resolve/mitigate the vehicular congestion and back-ups on North Maple Road, adjacent to the Saline Middle School. Recent efforts will continue to be monitored, but it appears to have improved safety and vehicle flow in this vital corridor of Saline.

Now, regarding the Saline Area Fire Department, (SAFD) they have initiated some important work in the past 24 months, including, development of a capital improvement plan, strategic planning, and risk mitigation. These efforts must continue, and the City will, of course, provide whatever reasonable assistance/support is required.

As many are aware, the City approved and subsequently received an independent evaluation of the Saline Area Fire Department, and the future of fire services in the Saline community. Said analysis is both comprehensive and thorough – I’m confident the document will be an important resource and genesis for future discussions/deliberations on the creation of a fire authority for the Saline Area Fire District.

Last, let me message on openness, communication and operational efficiencies –

As I shared in July, I’m delighted to reiterate that the City of Saline has a strong and robust strategic plan, adopted in 2024, that prioritizes the issues our residents care about most. The key target areas include, #1, Effective Asset Management, #2 Foster Open Communication & Standards for Proactive Community Outreach, #3 Fiscal Stewardship, #4 Organizational Effectiveness, #5 Supporting a Viable Community, #6 Purposeful Planning & Smart Growth, #7 Employ a Skilled Workforce, and #8 Prioritize Community Health, Wellness, and Safety.

This strategic plan will be monitored, updated and discussed periodically. In fact, a retreat with Council and department heads to discuss the matter will be scheduled in the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, a copy of the plan is available online – please feel free to review and reach out with any questions or suggestions.

As always, we continue to encourage our residents to explore our City website and social media pages, and please, share your thoughts and suggestions with our IT Director and/or Community Engagement Specialist.

Also, consider signing up for our electronic DPW newsletter, our 411-text message initiative, updates through ClearGov, and feel free to review all public documents and agendas at Documents on Demand. We hope more residents will use our online reporting tool. If your HOA or condo association has not subscribed to our neighborhood updates, please contact Community Engagement Specialist Sarah Massey directly.

Finally, Police Chief Radzik, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer, and I will be hosting a free lunch and forum on Friday, February 20th – if you’d like more information or would like to attend, please contact the Saline Area Senior Center directly.

As I wrap up here, I want to thank our friends and former colleagues, Jack Ceo and Chuck Lesch, for their tenures on City Council, and their many years of service to our community -

Let me also acknowledge the dedication and contributions made by my returning Council colleagues - Janet Dillon, Dean Girbach, Jenn Harmount, and Nicole Rice.

We are also excited to have Jim Dell’Orco rejoin our group after a 2-year hiatus – further, we are delighted to welcome Tramane Halsch to City Council, we’re confident his passion and energy will strengthen Council and our City as a whole -

It goes without saying, we have an exceptional City staff – we are indeed blessed. On behalf of the entire Council, we thank each of you, including our relatively new City Manager, Dan Swallow, who is present this evening for his first ever Saline State of the City address. Our community would not be the world-class City it is without staff’s dedication and contributions.

My friends, in conclusion, please rest assured, this community will continue to experience privations and challenges, but our unwavering focus on core services, investing in our infrastructure, and strengthening our local economy, while pursuing best practices for organizational efficiency, will undoubtedly improve our quality of life. I’ve said before, Saline is a special place, and it’s worth fighting for.

Positive things continue to happen in our community, and our future is bright. It was very fortuitous, but I just recently stumbled upon a quote from the late John McCain – perfectly suited for tonight’s address. “We’re leaders – leaders don’t fear change, hide from challenges, pine for the past and dread the future. We make the future better than the past.”

Thank you, my friends, God bless you, and may God bless Saline –

