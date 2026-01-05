Dorothy Cusic, Dedicated Teacher and Volunteer, was an Avid Reader

Dorothy “Dottie” Clare Cusic, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Saline, Michigan on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Dottie was born to Augustus and Mildred (Carcioffo) Cioffi in Arlington, Massachusetts on July 29, 1937. Dottie graduated from Framingham State Teachers College where her love of learning led her to pursue a career in teaching. She spent many years in the classroom, and even after her time as a teacher, volunteered in schools through the Foster Grandparents program in Gorham, Maine for 15 years. Dottie had a strong faith and was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order of the Roman Catholic diocese of Portland, Maine.

Dottie cherished her summers spent on the beach in Ogunquit, Maine, creating memories with family and friends that lasted a lifetime. Dottie was an avid reader, specifically of romance novels, and could always be found with one tucked inside her purse. She enjoyed spending time with her dear friends playing cards and Bingo, and baking and cooking for the people she loved.

Additionally, Dottie was a devoted "Nana," aunt, cousin, and friend, and she will be missed by all who loved her.

Dottie is preceded in death by her husband, Phil, her daughter-in-law, Wendy O’Neil, her brother-in-law and his wife, Tony and Deborah O'Neil, and stepdaughter, Carol Cusic. She is survived by her loving family: son Tony O’Neil, daughter Kathy (Bill) Battistone, son Bernie O’Neil, and son Sean (Amiee) O’Neil, stepdaughter Pam Savaglio (late Robert), brother Paul Cioffi (late Elizabeth Ann), sister-in-law Helen Casey (late William), sister-in-law Diane O’Neil (late Kevin), and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 11:00 A.M. at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan. Deacon Doug Cummings of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church will officiate. An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will take place at St. Michael Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts. The family is also planning a celebration of life this summer in Maine. If you would like to do something to remember Dottie, please consider a donation to the Opportunity Alliance of Maine - Foster Grandparent Program, 50 Lydia Lane, South Portland, Maine 04106. Www.opportunityalliance.org. To leave a memory you have of Dottie, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline