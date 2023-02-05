Saline, Main Street to Form Work Group to Discuss Relationship, Funding

Saline City Council will be asked to approve the establishment of a City of Saline-Saline Main Street "Working Group" to evaluate the city's relationship with the downtown revitalization group and determine what level of financial and other support should be provided.

The working group, requested by Mayor Brian Marl, is a consent agenda issue on the Feb. 5 city council agenda.

If approved, the group's membership will be composed of:

City manager Colleen O'Toole, acting chair

City Councillor Dean Girbach

City Councillor Nicole Rice

Saline Main Street Director Mary Dettling

Saline Main Street member Lisa Roberts

Saline Main Street member Rebecca Schneider

The group is expected to make a final report to Saline City Council and the Saline Main Street board by May 1, after which the board is expected to dissolve.

The level of city funding for the downtown has been debated - mostly privately - as Saline City Council looks for ways to save on costs.

In particular, several members of city council have openly wondered if some of the economic development work should be done by a growing economic development staff a city hall.