BASEBALL: Saline Takes Two from Badford

Devin Lilley's double to center scored the tying and winning run to cap an astonishing comeback and give Saline a 9-8 victory over Bedford in the bottom of the seventh. Saline also won 4-2 as Saline improved 5-0 in the SEC Red and 6-0 overall.

Saline visits Bedford Wednesday to finish the season.

In the opener, Bedford scored two in the third, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Down 8-0, Saline woke up in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Mareno and Lilley opened the inning with walks. With one out, Hunter Easton walked. Austin Abbate walked to score a run.

Brendan Warwinsky singled past the shortstop to drive one. Noah Reves singled to right to drive in a run and make it 8-3. Colton Tousa made it 8-4 with a single to third. Nolan Klein's two-run single made it 8-6. Mareno made it a one-run game with a single to left. Lilley's walk-off double to center scored Lucas Fidh and Klein to complete the comeback.

Bradley Sweetland, who pitched a perfect top of the seventh, earned the win,

Saline also came from behind to win the second game, 4-2.

Saline was down 2-1 and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Avery Hayes pitched 1 2/3 innings, walked one, gave up no hits and struck out two in a scoreless outing for the the win. Noah Reeves had scattered five hits and struck out seven to allow two unearned runs.

Down 2-1, Klein led off the sixth with a single. With an out, Cole Kreuzer was hit by a pitch. Matthew Bachran singled to score Klein and tie the game. Riley Concannon flew out and pinch runner Brady Clark tagged up and took third. Bachran stole second. Austin Abbbate singled to center, scoring Clark and Bachran 4-2.

Avery hit a batter in the top of the seventh but allowed nothing else.

Saline had taken a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Bachran and Connanon singled. Mareno's sacrifice fly to center drove in Bachran.

