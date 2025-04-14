SOFTBALL: Saline Sweeps Bedford in SEC Doubleheader

Saline softball senior Sydney Hastings hit three home runs as the Hornets swept Bedford in a doubleheader at Saline Monday.

Saline beat Bedford, 9-2 and 18-3.

In the opener, Abby Curtis allowed two hits and struck out 15, giving up two runs in the complete game win.\

Hastings, the four-year varsity Hornet who'll play at Michigan, went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Ava Stripp also went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jessi Phelps, Lucy Winters and Gabby Deveau each had a double. Reese Rupert went 1-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

The score was tied at one in the fourth when Deveau doubled to center. She took third on a wild pitch and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Phelps. After Curtis struck out all three batters she faced in the top of the fifth, Saline added two more in the bottom of the inning.

With two outs, Rupert reached on error. Hastings homered to right, Saline led 4-1.

The Hornets blew it up with five runs in the sixth.

Harper Grambau allowed a run, unearned, on three hits while striking out five in two innings to get the win in the second game, 18-3. Zosia Mazur allowed one run, striking out two, in one thinning. Phelps also allowed one run in one inning of work, striking out one.

Hastings went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, seven RBI, a walk and two home runs and a triple. Stripp went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and four RBI. Winters was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Deveau was 2-for-2 with three RBI.

Freshman Elizabeth Onyskin went 2-for-2. Rupert was 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Emma Wiedmayer went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run.

The mercy rule ended the game after four innings.

Saline remains unbeaten in SEC play. The Hornets are at East Jackson Wednesday.

