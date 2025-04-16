Welton Report Strongly Endorses Mantha, Pike as Saline Athletics Leaders

In October, retired Chelsea athletic director and former Southeastern Conference executive director Wayne Welton was hired to mentor and assist leadership in the Saline Area Schools Athletic Department after the football team forfeited games it had won due to using an ineligible student.At

Superintendent Steve Laatsch’s request, Welton worked with Athletic Director Ashley Mantha and assistant Athletic Director Jeff Pike for 83.5 hours and was paid $5,218.75. Welton wrote a report based on his observations from October to late February.

The 10-page report was submitted to Laatsch, who shared it with the Saline Board of Education before it approved a $10,000 independent third-party review of the athletic department by Scott Robertson. The board could see the Robertson report by May 17.One board member, after reading the Welton report, questioned the need to go forward with the review. It was reasoned that the third-party review was a more comprehensive evaluation of the department and its policies and practices, and the board unanimously approved the Robertson review.

Welton’s Review

Welton wrote that Mantha and Pike are open-minded to ideas, inquisitive, bright, and energetic. He said they want to improve and grow. He said they manage one of the most highly regarded athletic departments in the state. He noted they fund 22 school-funded sports and 13 self-funded sports and more than 150 coaches. Nearly 60 percent of Saline High School students participate in at least one sport.

“All this work requires the attention of the department to oversee compliance, fundraising, use of funds, coaching staff, and so much more. Ashley and Jeff do an amazing job of communicating with staff and tracking all the details, too. It is indeed a most challenging, time-consuming part of athletic director work.”

Communication

Welton wrote that communication is a challenging part of the job. He said Mantha can respond to over 100 emails a day. Welton suggested they find the time for more one-on-one communication with coaches and students. He suggested stopping in during lunch hour to greet students, taking in practices, and greeting the students and coaches from teams during a short meet-and-greet each year. Another idea Welton suggested was an annual coaches’ retreat.

Southeastern Conference, the MHSAA, and MIAAWelton reported that Mantha has taken on key roles in the Southeastern Conference. She is the “czar” for SEC golf and leads the Women in Leadership conference for 140 female athletes. Pike attends the monthly athletic director meetings and is the “czar” for SEC baseball. In the Michigan High School Athletic Association, Mantha serves on numerous committees and helps with rule changes.

“It has been my observation that compliance with, understanding of, and enforcement of the MHSAA Handbook, its rules, and regulations are of the highest priority to the Saline Athletic Department,” Welton wrote.

He wrote that he has observed both Pike and Mantha on the phone with the MHSAA and talking to coaching staff in an effort to “do it right.”

He said the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has a certification program. Mantha has Certified Athletic Administrator status and is working toward master certification, while Pike is nearing completion of CAA certification.

The Coaching Staff

Mantha, Pike, and Alli Littlejohn manage over 180 coaching staff positions. About 150 individuals have been vetted and all meet Michigan High School Athletic Association and Saline Area Schools standards for things such as CPR and AED certification, MHSAA rules, and much more.

“Ashley, Jeff, and Alli Littlejohn do an awesome job of monitoring and confirming these details and compliance with the expectations,” Welton wrote.

He noted that Mantha and Pike were challenged to find a gymnastics coach.

“Both directors were relentless in their efforts to not only find a coach, but to attract the best coach. That mission was accomplished, and the Saline girls had an excellent season,” Welton wrote.

They interview each coach after the season. In those meetings, they also review the coaching staff.

At times, they have used student-athlete and parent surveys but that practice is under review.

New Student Tracking

He said issues this fall are an opportunity for reflection, improvement, and working together. He wrote that the athletic department, admissions offices, high school offices, and central offices could better work together so student eligibility is better tracked. Welton wrote that some adjustments already made will help. Welton suggested athletic department staff engage early in the practice season to inquire about new players.

“I am confident that there are excellent practices that have been implemented and being followed. Ashley and Jeff have the highest degree of character and integrity. They want the best and they want it ‘done right,’” he wrote.

What’s Next

Welton’s main suggestion was about connecting with coaches, students, and the community.

“One-on-one face time with coaches and athletes could strengthen connections,” Welton wrote.

He suggested it would be valuable to have more foot traffic in the athletics office. He also suggested it would be valuable to make Littlejohn a full-time administrative assistant in the athletics office, allowing Pike and Mantha more time for connecting.

Projects

Mantha is working with central office and coaching staff members to review changes to documents for pay and stipends. Mantha is also developing a coach’s handbook.

Endorsement

“Being an athletic director isn’t for everyone. I am confident that you employ two talented, caring, and passionate people. I endorse and support Ashley Mantha and Jeff Pike without reservation. The best is yet to come!”

Note: The Saline Post was denied the report until it submitted a Freedom of Information Act request.

More News from Saline