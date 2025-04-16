Fire Department Dispatched to Rec Center After White Smoke in Aquatic Center

The Saline Rec Center's pool will be closed at least until Thursday morning after smoke cleared the aquatic center Thursday night.

The Rec Center was evacuated and firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found white smoke in the pool area.

Firefighters believed it was related to equipment over the pool in the ceiling/on the roof.

Just before 9 p.m., maintenance identified the problem and the SAFD cleared the scene.

Outside of the aquatic center, the Rec Center will operate has usual. The Rec Center advises people who plan to use the aquatic center to check the website before visiting.

