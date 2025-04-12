Saline Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 2025 Circle of Excellence Award Honorees
The Circle of Excellence Awards are presented annually and are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of the substantial contributions from living or working in the Saline Area. SACC’s Circle of Excellence Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for community members in the greater Saline Area, as well as honoring outstanding companies that have demonstrated exemplary business practices, maintained a stellar reputation for quality and service, and made significant contributions to the community.
AWARD HONOREES
- Small Business – Standard Printing + Design
- Rising Star – Hampton Inn Saline
- Large Business – Liebherr
- First Responder – Sgt. Ryan Reppert, Pittsfield Charter Township Police Department
- Visionary – Alicia Ceccarelli (head of school, Washtenaw Christian Academy)
- Youth of the Year – TBD by Saline Youth Council
The chamber hopes to see a wealth of guests join us to support the honorees on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The Kensington Hotel.
Event sponsors include A & H Lawn Care, Saline Area Schools and MMI Engineered Solutions.
Award sponsors are DTE, Kelly Orthodontics, Thomson Reuters, Black Rock Technologies, Al's Water Heater Sales & Service, and Standard Printing + Design.
Nominations were solicited and received by SACC, then evaluated by a panel of business and community leaders (the selection committee). The Selection Committee consisted of the following individuals:
- Annherst Kreitz, Washtenaw Christian Academy – SACC Board Liaison (non-voting)
- Alice Rea, Thomson Reuters
- Steve Bebber, Health Pro
- Tim Austin, A & H Lawncare
- Lisa Rentschler, Nu2U Again
- Michelle Dugan, SACC Executive Director
