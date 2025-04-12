Fast-Acting Thieves Hit Saline Pharmacy, Vehicles Stolen from Genthe Dealership

Fast-acting thieves were in and out of Saline Pharmacy in just 45 seconds.

The thieves robbed the pharmacy at 7:01 a.m.

Saline Deputy Chief Andrew Hartwig said security video showed three suspects in the store. It's not clear if anyone was waiting in the vehicle. It's believed the vehicle fled north on Ann Arbor Street. The pharmacy is located just north of Bennett Street on Ann Arbor Street.

Hartwig said police were still investigating the make of the vehicle. The thieves got away with pharmaceuticals in a crime that fits the method of other thefts in southeast Michigan. Hartwig could not provide the value of the thefts.

"We are investigating and working with other agencies to see if this is related to the other thefts from regional pharmacies," Hartwig said.

Anyone with information should call the Saline Police Department at 734-429-7911.

Contrary to social media reports that said the thieves struck during a shift change at the Saline Police Department. Hartwig said there was no correlation to the shift change

Cars Stolen from Genthe

Two vehicles were stolen from Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on the Saline's west side on April 7.

At around 3 a.m., Saline police were dispatched to the dealership in reference to a B&E alarm, according to Police Chief Marlene Radzik. Officers were investigating when they found an open bay door and made entry to search the building. The stolen vehicles were a black 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2020 Silver Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information should call police at 429-7911.

