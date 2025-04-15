Saline MI
4-15-2025 12:35am

VIDEO: What Would Mr. Lampman Do? Lampman's Students Now Direct Bands and Run Classrooms.

Students and parents are lined up to give thanks and best wishes to retiring Director of Bands Nate Lampman.

"What would Mr. Lampman do?"

Two of Nate Lampman's former students say its a question they ask themselves as they inspire and teach students in their own careers.

Alison Hendricks Roberts, Leah Savinsky, Grace Wolfe, and Aliza Treber are former students who direct bands or teach music in the classroom today. Alan Posner student taught under Lampman.

They were among those who visited Saline High School Friday to pay tribute to Lampman, a beloved teacher who is retiring this year.

We talked to these Lampman protégés about their connection to Lampman.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1911882955946938615 -->
