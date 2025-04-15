Pineapple House Co-Owner Janet Swope had a Thirst for Live That Brought Her to 40 Countries

Janet Lorene (Bohn) Swope, age 92, of Saline, MI, passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family April 7, 2025.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Kenneth and Nina (Sowle) Bohn on January 9, 1933. She is survived by her two daughters: Joy (Ron) Ely of Saline, MI, and Judy (Pat) Warner of Jonesville, MI. She was the beloved grandmother to five grandchildren; Brooke (Dave) Sharp of Manchester and Morgan Ely of Saline; James Warner of Washington; Travis (Louise) Warner of Idaho; Brandon (Bree) Warner of Ada; and five great-grandchildren Kimberly and Danielle Sharp, Harrison and Cece Warner, and Tara Warner. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Sharon Bohn, and many other loving relatives.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, James Singer and Charles Swope; a sister, Carol Genung, a brother Roger Bohn, and her daughter Jill Sheffer.

Janet led a fascinating life. After graduating from Dearborn High, she received a commerce degree from Henry Ford Community College where she excelled in sports and music. She married at 20 and was a homemaker for the majority of her early years. She moved to Livonia with her husband Jim Singer and ran a successful equestrian stable for several years. Then they purchased a dairy farm in Allen, MI, until her husband passed. Years later she married Charles Swope and turned her love of antiques into Pineapple House, a store co-owned with her daughter Joy located on Saline’s 4 corners for 38 years.

She had a thirst for life and traveled to 40 countries. Janet would visit her daughter Jill in Europe and together they skied the Swiss Alps and cruised down the Nile. She also walked the wall in China and backpacked with her brother in the rainforest in Venezuela. Always looking for antique treasures wherever she went, Janet also enjoyed decorating and interior design, playing tennis doubles with her daughter Judy, and most of all working at Pineapple House in Saline with her daughter Joy.

A private Celebration of Life for Janet will take place in the future, in Hillsdale County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Saline Area Social Service, 1259 Industrial Drive Saline, MI 48176 or online at https://salinesocialservice.com/ways-to-give/donate/. To leave a memory you have of Janet or to sign her guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

More News from Saline