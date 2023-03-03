SALINE SPRING CRAFT SHOW FEATURE: Sweet Pea Studio

The Saline Spring Craft Show is a little more than two weeks away, taking place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 18 at Saline Middle School.

Admission is $4. There will be more than 150 crafters and vendors at the show.

Today we feature one of the vendors, Sweet Pea Studio.

Crafter: Sweet Pea Studio

Owner: Mimi Edgerton

Hometown: Sawyer, MI

Booth: #64

What do you sell?

Hand-painted ceiling tin tiles. She has specially-made designs for spring.

Why do you like the Saline Spring Craft Show?

It's so organized and has great customers and staff.