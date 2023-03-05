What to do in Saline - Monday , Mar 6 - Sunday, Mar 12

Forget the last two weekends. Spring is just around the corner. Here's what's happening this week in Saline!

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Mar 7 - Monday, Mar 13

Drums Alive with Jerry Powell at SASC - Mon Mar 6 10:00 pm

SASC

Drums Alive with instructor Jerry Powell at SASC. Mondays, March 6- April 24, 10:00AM-11:00AM. $42/members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Fit for Life at SASC - Tue Mar 7 8:45 am

SASC

Fit for Life with Instructor Laurel Larson at SASC, Tuesdays March 7 - April 25. 8:45AM-9:45AM. $44/members. Thursdays, March 2 - April 13, 8:45AM-9:45AM, $42/members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Balance Strong with Amy Leighton at SASC - Tue Mar 7 10:00 am

SASC

Balance Strong with Instructor Amy Leighton at Saline Area Senior Center. Mondays, March 7-April 25, 10:00AM-11:00AM. $49/members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Guide to Licensed Assisted Living at SASC - Tue Mar 7 10:00 am

SASC

Guide to Licensed Assisted Living with presenters Justine Bykowski and Barbara Zaret at SASC. Tuesday, March 7, 10:00AM-11:00AM. Free. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Adult Swim Skills Clinic at Saline Rec Center - Tue Mar 7 6:15 pm

Saline Rec Center

Adult Swim Skills Clinic at Saline Rec Center. Tuesdays, March 7-21. 6:15PM-7:15PM. $139/members, $149 non-members. For more info, call 734-429-3502 or visit cityofsaline.org/parks. [more details]

Saline High School Choir Pre-Festival Concert - Tue Mar 7 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Join the Saline High School Choirs in preparation for their performances at MSVMA District Choral Festival, as well as their send-off to their Chicago Performance Tour. The concert will feature the Chamber Choir, Colla Voce, Concert Choir, as well as extra-curricular vocal groups including the Hornet Harmonies and the Ten Tones.This concert is free to the public. [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club - Wed Mar 8 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics in grades 4-8. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Measuring Up by Lily LaMotte.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Registration required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night! Spot the Mistake! - Wed Mar 8 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

In honor of today being Proofreading Day, Spot the Mistake in this week's trivia! Compeet against you're friend's, family, and show you're stuff.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input. Once you select or enter your… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Why? - Thu Mar 9 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Why? This session demonstrates that God wants you to share your feelings with Him. Why being honest with God is an expression of faith. What God has to say to you about your “why” questions.

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 1 PM - 3 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement… [more details]

Scrabble Group - Thu Mar 9 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love words? Do you love games? Do you love word games?! Then join us for the ultimate word game - SCRABBLE! Join other enthusiasts (14 points!) to test your prowess (12 points!).

We'll meet monthly in the Brecon Room.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu Mar 9 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading Enchanted Islands by Allison Amend. Click here to register.

[more details]

Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 10 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Church

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $15 (seniors age 60 & over, $10; kids ages 6-12, $10; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

Learn to Sew at The Quilting Season, Session Three: Stuffed Bear - Fri Mar 10 4:15 pm

The Quilting Season

Learn to sew with a sewing machine at the Quilting Season. Session Three: Make a stuffed bear. Ages 9-11. March 3, 4:15-PM-6:15 PM. $25/session. Class size is limited. For more info, call 734-429-2900. [more details]

Mario Kart Live! at Saline Rec Center - Fri Mar 10 5:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Mario Kart Live! at Saline Rec Center. Friday, March 10, 5:30PM-6:30PM ages 5-8, 7:00PM-8:00PM ages 8-12. $18/child. Registration deadline is March 9th. Call 734-429-3502 or visit cityofsaline.org/parks for more info. [more details]

Creatures of the Night at The Creature Conservancy - Fri Mar 10 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Creatures of the Night at The Creature Conservancy. Friday, March 10, 7:00PM-9:00PM. Ages 18+. Pre-registration is required. $25/person. For more info, call 734-929-9324 or visit thecreatureconservancy.org. [more details]

Enchanted Oven Baking Class - Sat Mar 11 3:00 pm

Enchanted oven

Learn to bake from scratch at Enchanted Oven's first baking class on March 11th! You will learn how to make pie crust, chocolate cream pie, cake pops, and how to frost cupcakes. And the best part, you get to take your creations home! It is $75 per person and call 734-686-0110 to sign up. [more details]

March Cookie Decorating Class - Sat Mar 11 4:00 pm

McPherson Local

Join McPherson Local and Laurel Twist & Co for a hands-on cookie decorating class where we will learn the basics of decorating with royal icing. This class is designed for all skill levels with step-by-step instruction and all supplies will be provided, including 6 pre-baked cookies. During this 1.5-2 hour class, we will practice piping icing using practice sheets, learn how to outline and flood cookies including wet-on-wet decorating, and leave with 6 delicious edible masterpieces.Tickets HERE… [more details]

Saline Fiddlers Trivia Night Fundraiser Event - Sat Mar 11 7:00 pm

Tri-County Sprotsman's League

Trivia Night Fundraiser Event supporting the Saline Fiddlers. You don't need to be a trivia buff to have fun at this event. There is something here for everyone!

Live music from the Saline FiddlersAppetizers and cash barPrizes for trivia winnersAmazing silent auction items

Every one welcome. Individuals, teams, … everyone!

TICKETS: $25 per person. To learn more or buy ticket in advance click/tap HERE. Tickets also available at the door.

[more details]

How to finish your first triathlon with a smile on your face + Epic Swim Skills

- Sun Mar 12 3:00 pm

Saline High School

USA Triathlon, Epic Races, and Techniq Group present:

How to finish your First Triathlon with a Smile on your Face!

Triathlon 101

Prepare for Ann Arbor Tri, the USA Triathlon State Championship Race, Tri Goddess Tri, part of the USA Triathlon Women's Series, or a triathlon of your choice!Sign up here. [more details]

