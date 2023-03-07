Checking for Vehicle Recalls is Free and Easy

Checking for safety recalls is free and easy. Visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your vehicle’s 17-digit VIN. In seconds, you'll know if your vehicle is subject to an open safety recall. While you’re there, sign up for Recall Alerts. If your vehicle is included in a future recall, you’ll receive an email letting you know. NHTSA’s free web recalls tool will provide details on any unrepaired recall in your vehicle — for at least the past 15 calendar years. It will also provide details on unrepaired safety recalls from major automakers, motorcycle manufacturers, and some medium/heavy truck manufacturers. NHTSA’s SaferCar app can also help keep you informed about your vehicle. Download the app and enter your vehicle’s VIN, as well as your car seats, tires, or any other automotive equipment information, and NHTSA will send you an alert if a safety recall is issued on them. The app is available for iOS and Android. Why the SaferCar app? With SaferCar you get crucial information in real time. Download the app and set up your virtual garage, then add your vehicles, as well as related equipment like tires, trailers, and car seats. The app notifies you of all related recalls and points you to local dealerships handling vehicle repairs. The app helps you quickly make an appointment and get it fixed for free. During Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, NHTSA is asking you to: Increase awareness of the urgency of safety recalls;

Encourage drivers to check for open safety recalls on their vehicles; and

Get those open safety recalls repaired for free as soon as possible.