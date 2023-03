The Saline American Legion hosts a sauerkraut supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m., March 9.

The dinner includes pork tenderloin, kielbasa, house-made kniffles, mashed potatoes, house-made gravy, sauerkraut, bread from Benny's Baker and chocolate or white cake.

The price for the meal is $15 for adults and $7 for children (6 to 12). Children 5 and under are free.