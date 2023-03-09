SALINE SPRING CRAFT SHOW FEATURE: Peggy's Papers

The Saline Spring Craft Show is a little more than a week away. One of Michigan's top shows takes place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 18 at Saline Middle School.

Admission is $4. Children 10 an under enter free.

There will be more than 150 craft booths.

One of them is Peggy's Papers.

Crafter: Peggy's Papers

Name: Peggy Mahlmeister

Booth: #77

Website: Peggy's Papers on Facebook

Craft: 3D Paper Artwork

Showstopper: Mountain scene made from cardstock and real maps. Custom orders can include specific maps with requested cities showing in the layers.

Years at the Saline Craft Show: This is Peggy's debut.

Hometown: Jackson, Michigan.