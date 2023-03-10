Oakwood Cemetery Cleanup Scheduled For April 3-7

The City of Saline announced the annual spring cleanup of Oakwood Cemetery is tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, April 3, weather permitting.

Any item determined by the city to be in poor condition will be discarded.

As a precaution, people are asked to remove items for safekeeping by Sunday, April 2.

Cleanup will take place the from April 3-7. New or returning items can be placed in Oakwood Cemetery beginning Saturday, April 8.