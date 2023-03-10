3-10-2023 3:06am
Saline Spring Craft Show Feature: Garden Gems
The annual Saline Spring Craft Show is just a little more than one week away. More than 150 crafters will be at the show from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 18, at Saline Middle School.
Admission is $4. Children 10 and under enter free.
Today we feature craft show vendor Garden Gems.
Craft Show Vendor: Garden Gems
Owner: Amy Keeton
Hometown: Taylor, Mich.
Booth: #61
Thoughts on the show: This is my first year and I can't wait to meet everyone!
What she makes: Garden Art
Showstopper: Garden Teapots with beads pouring out of the spout to look like water pouring onto your flowers (pictured above).