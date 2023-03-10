Saline Spring Craft Show Feature: Garden Gems

The annual Saline Spring Craft Show is just a little more than one week away. More than 150 crafters will be at the show from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 18, at Saline Middle School.

Admission is $4. Children 10 and under enter free.

Today we feature craft show vendor Garden Gems.

Craft Show Vendor: Garden Gems

Owner: Amy Keeton

Hometown: Taylor, Mich.

Booth: #61

Thoughts on the show: This is my first year and I can't wait to meet everyone!

What she makes: Garden Art

Showstopper: Garden Teapots with beads pouring out of the spout to look like water pouring onto your flowers (pictured above).