3-10-2023 3:26am
Next Week's Road Project Schedule
Here's the schedule for road work around Saline from March 13-19, according to the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
- Pittsfield Township, Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12, Closure, Feb. 15 to March 21.
- Pittsfield Township, Intersection of Morgan Rd and Platt Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Feb. 13 - March 31.
- Pittsfield Township, Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and Michigan Ave, Intermittent lane closure, March 6 - September.
- Pittsfield Township, Bemis Rd between Moon Rd and east of N. Warner Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Intermittent lane closure.
- Pittsfield/Ypsilanti, Textile Rd between Crane Rd and Rawsonville Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Feb. 6 - March 24.
- York Township, Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23, Ramp closure, March 10 - June 18.
- York Township, US-23, north and south of the Willis Rd Bridge, Nighttime road closure, March 10 - 13/