Next Week's Road Project Schedule

Here's the schedule for road work around Saline from March 13-19, according to the Washtenaw County Road Commission.

Pittsfield Township, Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12, Closure, Feb. 15 to March 21.

between Carpenter Rd and US-12, Closure, Feb. 15 to March 21. Pittsfield Township, Intersection of Morgan Rd and Platt Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Feb. 13 - March 31.

Intermittent lane closure, Feb. 13 - March 31. Pittsfield Township, Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and Michigan Ave, Intermittent lane closure, March 6 - September.

Pittsfield Township, Bemis Rd between Moon Rd and east of N. Warner Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Intermittent lane closure.

between Moon Rd and east of N. Warner Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Intermittent lane closure. Pittsfield/Ypsilanti, Textile Rd between Crane Rd and Rawsonville Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Feb. 6 - March 24.

between Crane Rd and Rawsonville Rd, Intermittent lane closure, Feb. 6 - March 24. York Township, Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23, Ramp closure, March 10 - June 18.

York Township, US-23, north and south of the Willis Rd Bridge, Nighttime road closure, March 10 - 13/