Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Mar 14 - Saturday, Mar 18

In fitting fashion, we start the last full week of winter a bit chilly and warm up as the week goes on.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Mar 14 - Saturday, Mar 18

Monday March 13

Snow (1–3 in.) until evening.

High: 34° Low: 21° with a 81% chance of snow with 7 mph winds from the NNW.

Tuesday March 14

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 36° Low: 19° with a 11% chance of snow with 13 mph winds from the NW.

Wednesday March 15

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 44° Low: 31° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the W.

Thursday March 16

Rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 52° Low: 45° with a 82% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSW.

Friday March 17

Rain until evening.

High: 53° Low: 24° with a 99% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the SW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.