3-12-2023 11:36pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Mar 14 - Saturday, Mar 18
In fitting fashion, we start the last full week of winter a bit chilly and warm up as the week goes on.
...
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Mar 14 - Saturday, Mar 18
Monday March 13
Snow (1–3 in.) until evening.
High: 34° Low: 21° with a 81% chance of snow with 7 mph winds from the NNW.
Tuesday March 14
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 36° Low: 19° with a 11% chance of snow with 13 mph winds from the NW.
Wednesday March 15
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 44° Low: 31° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the W.
Thursday March 16
Rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 52° Low: 45° with a 82% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSW.
Friday March 17
Rain until evening.
High: 53° Low: 24° with a 99% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the SW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.