Saline Spring Craft Show Crafter Preview

Earth Jewelry was started by VIRGINIE ROLLAND in 2005. She has always loved the earth and celebrated its beauty. Being attracted to rock formations and designs in the natural world. Jewelry making with semi-precious gemstones is an obvious way to link her artistic and creative talents with her dedication to the earth. Specializing in original wire-wrapped jewelry in sterling silver-filled or copper, customers love her original Michigan shape necklaces and wire-wrapped birthstone and mother’s rings, as well as her beautiful tree-of-life and wire-woven pendants. As Virginie continues to educate herself with new jewelry techniques, she also creates a few beaded pieces, wearable and simple to wear, with a preference for non-basic designs. On March 18, find Virginie in Booth 63 to add to your own personal collection or for Mother’s Day, upcoming graduation, or birthday.