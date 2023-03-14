Saline Spring Craft Show Crafter Preview

MARCY VORE specializes in baby products and sourcing fabrics that are trendy and modern. Using her design skills, she creates one-of-a-kind baby quilts, blankets, bibs, burp cloths, and pacifier clips. “I research colors and themes online and am always exploring new products to make being a parent a bit easier,” Marcy relates. Having sewn most of her life, Marcy enjoys interacting with new and old clients as they select pieces in colors for a coordinated gift. Her best-selling product is baby bibs as she makes them adjustable so they can fit from 6 months to a toddler. Her bibs are backed with 100% cotton chenille which is the most absorbent fabric, especially for when toddlers are teething. Marcy particularly enjoys making her baby quilts as so much love is shared between an adult and child while they are snuggling with their quilt. Find her in Booth 75 and see how she has handpicked fabrics for baby products that will last for a long time.