Saline Spring Craft Show Crafter Preview

RACHEL COLEMAN will return to the Spring Show on Saturday, March 18, with her new line of signs and home décor. “I use reclaimed materials which people love to see. I have heard from numerous people at craft shows that rustic and neutral are today’s trends and provide charm and character to your home,” Rachel relates. Her signs include a variety of holiday features plus movie quotes and original, funny, and quirky sayings. Having started her crafting at an early age in 4-H, Rachel continues to strive to produce a quality yet reasonably priced product. She loves creating and you can join her efforts in Booth 135 at the Saline Craft Show.