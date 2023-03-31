April 15 Event Focuses on Rural Safety for Kids

Press Release from Washtenaw Farm Bureau and Washtenaw 4H

Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations there is in this country, and it involves many families. Farms are great places for children to play, visit and work, but they can also be places where kids are injured or even killed. Families living in rural areas face many of the same hazards. In the U.S. every three days a child dies in an agriculture related incident and every day about 33 young people are injured in agriculture-related incidents. It is very important that young people and adults are educated about the potential hazards on a farm and in rural areas so that they can be safe while working and playing and are better prepared if an accident does occur.

To help those who live in rural areas and work on farms or visit farms stay safe and learn the basics of rural safety, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau and Washtenaw County 4-H program is hosting the Washtenaw Rural Safety Day. This free educational program will be held on Saturday, April 15 in Buildings A, B and C at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. Sign-in begins at 12:30 p.m. and there will be several pre-event activities from 12:30 to 1 p.m. ranging from a hazard hunt, to safety trivia, to deadly look alikes to a fun photo booth. The program featuring six rotating sessions will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics to be covered include tractor safety, grain safety, animal safety, fire safety, emergency preparedness and first aid, and stress management. The special activities offered from 12:30 to 1 p.m. will again be offered from 3 to 3:30 p.m. along with free popcorn and door prize drawings. The entire day will be family focused and for all ages. Those interested in attending are strongly encouraged to pre-register at https://washtenaw-rural-safety-day.eventbrite.com. For more information regarding the event please call 734-428-8610 or email WashCoPandE@gmail.com.