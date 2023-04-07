Jason Heisler of Baldwin Wallace University Garners Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference Accolade

BEREA, OH (03/28/2023)-- Jason Heisler (Saline/Saline High School) is one of 32 Baldwin Wallace University winter sports student-athletes to be been named to the 2022-23 Winter Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.

In order to be selected as Academic All-OAC, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.

Of the 32 selections, seven are three-time Academic All-OAC student-athletes, nine are repeat selections and 16 garner their first selection.

Heisler, who garners his first accolade, is one of six men's swimming and diving student-athletes to earn the honor. He carries a 3.798 grade point average in public relations.

