Will Urquhart named to Clark University's Fall 2022 Dean's List

WORCESTER, MA (03/02/2023)-- Will A. Urquhart, of Saline, was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean's List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow's most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities.