Saline Area Social Service Distributes Easter Meals and Packages to 170 People

Saline Area Social Service held a successful Easter meal distribution at their facility located at 1259 Industrial Drive on Sunday, April 2. The drive-through event provided a meal basket, household essentials, and personal care items for over 170 people in Saline thanks to the support of generous donors and volunteers.

In the first photo, Michael Sartori, SASS Client Services Manager, accepts a meal basket donation from a community member.

The event was organized by SASS Client Services Manager, Michael Sartori, who was thrilled with the turnout. "We were able to give out meal baskets, gift cards for perishable items, a bag with household essentials and personal products, the client's choice of meat—ham or chicken—and a dessert kit with cake mix, frosting, eggs and oil," Sartori said.

With the help of the Saline community, SASS has provided holiday aid to local families, individuals, and seniors in need since 1961. Sponsors for this year’s event were invited to sign up to provide meal baskets and gift cards throughout March. SASS also hosts holiday meal distributions in November and December each year.

"We couldn't have done it without the support of our sponsors, who went above and beyond to help," Sartori said. "Their generosity makes a huge difference for the families we serve."

Glenna Rehder (SASS Chief Operations Officer), Lauren Durant (volunteer), and Grace Warren (SASS Student Representative) organize meal baskets donated by the community.

SASS also partnered with St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church to provide Easter baskets filled with toys and candy, and distributed gifts donated by the community, including toys collected by Saline Hockey, to households with children under 12.

In preparation for and during the event, volunteers played a crucial role by packing bags of food and household items, distributing meal baskets, and delivering to homebound individuals and families.

Outside of providing holiday meals, SASS is a year-round food pantry and aid organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. Thanks to immense community support, SASS provides weekly food assistance, helps with emergencies, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs, and gives referrals to connect those in need with other aid organizations.

If you or your family are facing tough decisions between keeping food on the table and meeting other necessities, contact Mike Sartori, Client Services Manager, at (734) 429-4570 or visit SalineSocialService.com to learn how SASS can help.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens living in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, visit SalineSocialService.com.