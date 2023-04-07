Sophia Bauman Named 2023 Saline Youth of the Year

Saline Youth Council has named Saline High School senior, Sophia Bauman, as the 2023 Youth of the Year.

Each year, the Saline Youth Council accepts nominations and chooses a Saline Area School District resident in grades 7 - 12 who has made a positive impact in the community to reward as the Youth of the Year.

Sophia Bauman has volunteered nearly 100 hours in the Saline community and has partnered with the Saline Chamber of Commerce, working on a number of events such as ribbon cuttings, selling raffle tickets and conducting media interviews. She has also volunteered at the Chad Tough Run which raises funds for pediatric bran cancer.

Sophia is an attentive and highly motivated student student at Saline High School where she is a top scholar. She manages as Editor-in-Chief for the Saline Yearbook, is a member of the Saline Honor Society and is an active member in Students Against Destructive Decisions. On top of all her school, extracurricular and volunteer work, Sophia also works on the weekends as a waitress.

Last summer, Bauman won the Miss Saline Pageant.

Miss Saline co-directors Molly Luempert-Coy and Kim Bryant said Bauman "is an overachiever, has a true passion for helping others and a pro-community spirit.”

Bauman and other community members will be honored at the Saline Salutes program sponsored by the Saline Chamber of Commerce on April 26 at Lake Forrest Golf Club.