Public Invited to Provide Feedback on Plans for New Drop Off Station in Pittsfield Township

The City of Ann Arbor, Recycle Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County have been working on planning for a new proposed Drop Off Station (DOS) to be located at the former Hilton Property off Platt Road just south of the old landfill.

The new proposed comprehensive regional DOS will replace the current DOS built on the City’s closed landfill that is not suitable for renovation and long-term operations. The new DOS will continue to service the residents and businesses of Washtenaw County and will manage unwanted materials by diverting, reusing, and recycling to a higher and best use where practicable to support the growth and establishment of a local circular economy. More information on the project can be found: https://www.a2dropoff.com/

The public is invited to attend one or both of two public engagement meetings for a presentation of the background and final conceptual design for this proposed project. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments to the project team. The meetings will be held:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., location: Ann Arbor Senior Center in Burns Park, 1320 Baldwin Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., location: Pittsfield Township Hall, 6201 West Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108