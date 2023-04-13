What to do in Saline this weekend: The Fiddlers, Jim Burd and New Horizons Performing, Rural Safety Day

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend! Thank you for using our free calendar feature and letting the community know what's going on in our town.

...

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 14 - Sunday, Apr 16

FEATURED EVENTS

Women's Day Retreat - Sat Apr 15 9:00 am

First United Methodist of Saline

Come join us for a 1/2 day of Worship, Workshops, Crafts, Food, Exercise, Messages and Manicures. Bring a friend and let us pamper you. "Self Care Isn't Selfish." [more details]

Saline New Horizons Band Musical Potpourri Concert - Sun Apr 16 3:00 pm

First United Methodist Church

Saline New Horizons Band Musical Potpourri Concert, April 16th 2023 At 3:00 P.M [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 14 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

This is a series that runs April 14-May 5.

All ages. No registration required.

Click here to learn more. [more details]

Jim Burd @ Dan's - Fri Apr 14 6:30 pm

Dans Downtown Tavern

Local musician Jim Burd plays a four-hour solo show at Dan's Downtown Tavern [more details]

Saline Cooperative PreSchool Open House - Sat Apr 15 10:00 am

6299 Saline Ann Arbor Road

Experience the classroom, meet the teacher and current students to see if Saline Coop would be a good fit for you and your family!The Saline Cooperative Preschool offers teacher-led, play-based programs for children ages 3 and 4. Weekly themes, special event classroom days, and occasional field trips or guest speakers create an informative and fun learning environment. [more details]

Washtenaw Rural Safety Day - Sat Apr 15 12:30 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations there is in this country, and it involves many families. Farms are great places for children to play, visit and work, but they can also be places where kids are injured or even killed. Families living in rural areas face many of the same hazards. In the U.S. every three days a child dies in an agriculture related incident and every day about 33 young people are injured in agriculture-related incidents. It is very important that young people and… [more details]

Bingo for Books - Sat Apr 15 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an hour of playing BINGO with friends. Every BINGO wins the player a prize book!

Ages 6-11. Click here to register. [more details]

Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Hometown Show - Sat Apr 15 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Come join the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic for their Annual Hometown Show!

With Special Guests: Ten Tones Vocal Group

Purchase Tickets Online [more details]

Caribou Hunting 7000 BCE in Michigan - Sun Apr 16 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

The Saline Area Historical Society's educational series features John O'Shea, presenting on caribou hunting in 7000 BC in Michigan.The program is free and takes place in the library's Brecon Room. [more details]

Watercolor with Val Art Show Reception - Sun Apr 16 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us to celebrate the artists from Val Mann's Watercolor with Val class. Their works will be on display in the library from April 7 - May 5.

Drop-in, no registration. [more details]

