John O'Shea Presents on Ancient Hunting In Michigan

John O'Shea gives a presentation on ancient hunting in what is now Michigan in a program Sunday afternoon at the Saline District Library.

O'Shea will present "Caribou Hunting in 7000 BC in Michigan" at 2 p.m. in the library's Brecon Room.

The free program is part of the Saline Area Historical Society's educational series.

Scuba divers have found an elaborate network of hunting blinds and animal herding structures dating back 9,000 years deep below the surface of Lake Huron. A shallower lake exposed a hilly ridge where Native Americans hunted caribou.