Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 28 - Sunday, Apr 30

It's the last weekend of April - and it's going to be a bit rainy.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 28 - Sunday, Apr 30

Friday

Overcast in the morning, light rain shower for the afternoon, light drizzle in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 54° Low: 43° Wind: 11 MPH E Chance of rain: 91%

Saturday

Moderate rain, with a high of 59 and low of 44 degrees. Fog in the morning, overcast during the afternoon, light rain shower in the evening, fog overnight.

High: 59° Low: 44° with a 86% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 51 and low of 38 degrees. Overcast during the morning, light rain shower during the afternoon, partly cloudy in the evening, cloudy overnight.

High: 51° Low: 38° with a 73% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.