Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, May 9 - Saturday, May 13

Here's what to expect of your local weather this week.

Weather outlook for Monday, May 8 - Friday, May 12

Monday

Partly cloudy during the morning, overcast during the afternoon, light rain shower in the evening, partly cloudy overnight. High of 62 and a low of 47.

High: 62° Low: 47° Wind: 8 MPH ESE Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday

Moderate rain, with a high of 66 and low of 46 degrees. Overcast for the morning, cloudy in the afternoon, sunny in the evening, overcast overnight.

High: 66° Low: 46° with a 83% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 69 and low of 42 degrees. Sunny for the morning, clear overnight.

High: 69° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 74 and low of 48 degrees. Overcast for the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 74° Low: 48° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 75 and low of 53 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, overcast overnight.

High: 75° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.